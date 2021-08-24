Why Menfi, Sicily, Belongs on Your Wine Travel List

When Jacqueline Nicosia arrived in Italy, she was ready for a break. She didn’t know the trip would change her life. After studying finance in university, then spending a year in Japan teaching English, she went to visit family in Milazzo, a Sicilian town with a population of just over 30,000. Deciding to stay for the summer of 2008, she met her future husband, Roberto Marotta. By the end of 2009, they had moved to Canada. Their son was born a few years later, followed in 2015 by their first restaurant, Ardo, named after baby Leonardo’s attempt at saying his own name. At the same time, the couple developed an importing business, Vivi Imports, to bring in and sell the small-batch Italian food products — olive oil, pistachio pesto, tuna and orange spread, pepperoncini — highlighted in their restaurant. Soon came another child, and another restaurant. Vivienne was born on time, in 2017. But Dova was scheduled to launch in the spring of 2020, which is when you-know-what happened. Pivoting to the familiar Canadian collection of revenue streams — meal kits, takeout, delivery, etc. — they were able to open Dova by August, just weeks before the province suspended indoor dining again.