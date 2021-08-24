Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader

By John Hudson
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with the Taliban’s de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Taliban#Kabul#Cia#Cabinet#Soviet#Islamic#Congress#The Islamic State#Al Qaida#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Reportedly Going Door-To-Door, Killing US Allies And ‘Traitors’

Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door and killing “traitors” who helped the British and U.S. forces, just hours after the last of Western troops left the country. Former foreign allies and workers have been in hiding since the last U.S. military troops exited Afghanistan as the Taliban started raiding homes,...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Demands to Know Why Biden Administration Sharing Intelligence With the Taliban

At the end of last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding answers regarding the administration’s decision to share intelligence and the names of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies with the Taliban.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump, others wrong on US gear left with Taliban

The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn’t worth the $80 billion or more being claimed this week...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban offered Kabul to U.S., but Americans said no: report

Taliban fighters took the Afghan capital city of Kabul faster than anyone anticipated earlier this month – including the Taliban – but according to a Washington Post report, the U.S. had an opportunity to hold the city only to willingly turn it over. When Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani fled the...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China and the Taliban buddy up

President Joe Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has already resulted in terrible death, destruction, and chaos. Biden insists that Afghanistan will not return to the days when it was a haven for international terrorism. The Taliban claim the same. Regardless, we know that the Emirate has at least one new friend.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security

Amin Al Haq's reappearance under Taliban protection highlights concerns about the US government's remote counter-terrorism strategy going forward. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A video has emerged online today that reportedly shows Dr. Amin Al Haq, who served for a time as the personal security chief for Al Qaeda...

Comments / 0

Community Policy