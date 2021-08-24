The Coming End of an Aussie Pastime

In theory, we are getting closer and closer to a wide release of Tesla’s beta feature-complete “Full Self Driving” package. If you’re familiar with all of the background on this, skip to the third paragraph. If not, here’s the short story: Tesla has been working for years to increase its vehicles’ autonomous driving features. From not running over cats & dogs, to being able to change lanes on an Interstate highway without playing bumper cars, to being able to navigate through parking lots solo, Tesla cars have been getting more and more capable of autonomous driving. Two years ago, CEO Elon Musk indicated that Tesla vehicles with the “Full Self Driving” (FSD) package would have “feature complete” autonomous driving abilities by the end of the year (the end of 2019). They wouldn’t yet be ready to roam the streets as robotaxis, but they’d be able to drive from door to door on their own — with human supervision. It turns out, though, that Tesla’s method at the time had some software ceilings that just weren’t going to make that practical.