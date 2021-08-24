Cancel
Australia

The Coming End of an Aussie Pastime

By David Waterworth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with the backyard Barbie and the cricket set, the next most common pastime for the Aussie male (and some of our lady friends) is to take time lying under the old Holden or Ford. Many a householder has a car on blocks, in the shed, under the house (most Queensland houses are off the ground), or decorating the front yard. I have included some pictures of one of my neighbours working on his car this afternoon.

