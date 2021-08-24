Cancel
Titans Legend Chris Johnson Says 'No Question' He's Fastest NFL Player Ever

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer All-Pro running back Chris Johnson believes he is the fastest player in NFL history. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former Tennessee Titans star said there is "no question" he would have beaten NFL player in history in a footrace. "You look at my tape, I've never been caught," he...

