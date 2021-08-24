Cancel
Forecast: US OTT to grow 20% in 5 years

Advanced Television
 9 days ago

The number of OTT subscriptions in the US will increase from nearly 230 million in 2021 to more than 277 million in 2026, an increase of over 20 per cent in five years, according to Parks Associates. A whitepaper, The Evolving Digital Media Landscape, developed in partnership with Everise, also...

advanced-television.com

Related
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Forecast: US to reach 450m SVoD subs by 2026

Gross SVoD subscriptions [for movies, linear channels and TV episodes – excluding other platforms such as sports] in the US will climb by 33 per cent from 338 million at end-2021 to 450 million in 2026, according to the North America SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.
MarketsAdvanced Television

Report: Saudi is MENA’s key social media market

Saudi Arabia has seen social media usage “sky-rocket” according to a study from media agency Crowd and its Global media Insights report, using data from Euromonitor’s Digital Consumer trends. Because of the widespread use of smartphones, locals are using social apps more frequently, especially between 2020 and 2021. Statistics show...
Internetmarketingdive.com

Snapchat eyes marketers with social listening tool to track trends

Snapchat hosts a vast number of conversations among the 293 million people who use the photo-messaging app each day. The platform in August unveiled Snapchat Trends, helping marketers seeking insights into topics that spur the most visible discussions among younger consumers. The website for the social listening tool not only...
Marketscuereport.com

Analyzing Telecom, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media market dynamics over 2020-2026

Global Telecom, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media market analysis mainly introduces the changing market dynamics in terms of covering all details inside analysis and opinion, volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and their price change details, cost/revenue structure. Additionally, the analysis of Global Telecom, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media offers a detailed breakdown of key market growth drivers and limitation along with impact analysis of the same.
SoftwareRebel Yell

Cloud Advertising Market Is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology

JCMR Recently announced Global Cloud Advertising Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The Cloud Advertising study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide Cloud Advertising Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Amazon, Salesforce, Rackspace, Oracle, Viant Technology, Google, Imagine Communications, Adobe Systems, IBM, Marin Software.
MarketsRebel Yell

Global TV Analytics Market Share 2021 | Industry Outlook, Market Awareness, Revenue Analysis By 2029 | Admo.TV, Alphonso Inc, Amobee, Inc., AnalyticOwl, BLIX

Goal to offer most segmented consumption and sales data of several types of TV Analytics Market, downstream consumption fields, and competitive landscape in numerous regions and countries around the globe, this report studies the latest upcoming market data from the primary and secondary authoritative foundation. The report also suggests the...
Economymartechseries.com

Gartner Says Marketers Must Re-Establish and Fortify Connections with Customers, Business Partners and Employees

Gartner Analysts Discuss the Vital Role Marketing Plays in Helping Organizations Flourish in Challenging Times at the Virtual Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo, Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Marketers play a vital role in re-establishing and fortifying connections across the stakeholder landscape—from customers to business partners and employees, according to Gartner, Inc. “The vitality...
Cell PhonesAdvanced Television

VeEX updates fibre product portfolio to address demand

VeEX, a global player in innovative test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, has enhanced its Fibre test solutions portfolio with several new products to meet increased network demand. Widespread adoption of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH/P) connectivity, implementation of 5G networks, and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), are a few applications fueling the...
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

Strong second quarter for Gambling.com as US contribution grows

Affiliate marketing specialist Gambling.com Group has reported a 66 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to $10.4m in its maiden financial results as a publicly listed company. The Q2 revenue growth was driven by improved monetization of new depositing customers (NDCs) due to a combination of technology improvements and...
Cell Phonestvtechnology.com

The OTT Upside: US OTT Subs to Hit 277 in 2026

ADDISON, Texas—Despite widespread adoption of OTT services, Parks Associates has released new research showing there is still room to grow. It is forecasting that OTT subs will grow another 20% from nearly 230 million in 2021 to more than 277 million in 2026. The new whitepaper, “The Evolving Digital Media...
BusinessBenzinga

These Are The Fastest Growing Cannabis Companies In The US

Inc. Magazine released its Inc. 5000 list this week, featuring the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Past honorees include Zappos, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Patagonia. Several cannabis-focused companies made the list this year, joining Benzinga, which landed on the 1,586th spot, boasting revenue growth of nearly 300%. Among...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Online TV Streaming Service Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Segmentation And Value Chain 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Online TV Streaming Service Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
EconomyRetail Wire

Can marketers successfully shift focus from acquisition to retention?

Targeting new customers with ads is getting tougher because of changes being made to protect online privacy, and a new survey says that it is compelling marketers to focus more heavily on customer retention instead of customer acquisition. Sixty-nine percent of retail marketers surveyed by events firm CommerceNext in a...
Economyphocuswire.com

Travelport gives marketing innovation challenge to startups

Travelport will use a recently announced partnership with Amazon Web Services as a lever for its latest accelerator program for startups. The agreement with AWS to handle its cloud hosting was announced in June this year. Travelport Accelerator is part of a new service called Travelport Focus, designed to concentrate...
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

4 Keys to a Successful Digital Advertising Strategy

In recent years, those preferences have moved away from consuming television and radio content toward online content and streaming services. As a dealership, you pay attention to these trends and you know that digital advertising can be impactful, but how can you be sure your digital advertising is actually doing its job?
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Salesforce Services Market Future Growth Outlook | IBM, Oracle, SAP

The Latest Released Salesforce Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Salesforce Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Salesforce Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Appirio, Verint Systems Inc., Simplus, AT&T Inc., Coastal Cloud, Salesforce.com Inc., Access Global Group, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Adobe Inc., Microsoft Corporation, DXC Technology & Pegasystems Inc..
MarketsAdvanced Television

Bank predicts next Viaplay markets

Investment bank Berenberg, in a major report on Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) and the prospects for further expansion for the broadcaster, suggests some appealing markets which NENT might be looking at to launch its Viaplay service. NENT is due to hold its Capital Markets Day (CMD) on September 22nd when...

