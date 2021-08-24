Mountains of August Doom: Vesuvius and Krakatoa

Two of history’s most terrifying volcanic eruptions took place in August: Mount Vesuvius, on August 24-25 in 79 A.D., and Krakatoa, on August 26-27 in 1883. Each blasted colossal volumes of burning ash and rock high into the atmosphere and killed thousands of people for miles around. Vesuvius buried the ancient towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum under a deep layer of compacted ash, thereby preserving them intact; their rediscovery and excavation since the 17th century helped give rise to modern scientific archaeology. Krakatoa’s cataclysmic 1883 boom was the loudest sound ever recorded, clearly audible some 3000 miles away in Australia; the eruption caused massive tsunamis that wiped out tens of thousands of lives. As Simon Winchester writes in Krakatoa: The Day the World Exploded, it was one of the first natural disasters to be reported rapidly around the world, thanks to recently laid transoceanic submarine telegraph cables, thereby setting the template for modern disaster news coverage. The Krakatoa eruption may even have helped catalyze Muslim uprisings in Indonesia that eventually drove out the repressive Dutch East Indian government. Both volcanoes have erupted several times since on a smaller scale, and are still dangerously active; Vesuvius smolders just above Naples, which since the most recent eruption in 1944 has grown into one of the most populous urban centers in Europe.