Celebrated South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho set an instantly positive and thoughtful tone Wednesday when he met the global press for the first time in his new role as president of the jury at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. On a warm, brilliantly clear morning on the Lido, a packed house of film writers and festival attendees had ducked inside the Palazzo Del Casino to hear what the multi-Oscar-winning director of Parasite had to say. “Because of COVID in Korea and in the rest of the world, filmmakers had a very tough time last year and this year,” Bong stated. “But...