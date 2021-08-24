Cancel
Energy Industry

Russia says Nord Stream 2, TurkStream to improve Europe's energy security

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines are designed to improve the energy security of Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project, which will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe, has been a focal point of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

