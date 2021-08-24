Cancel
Design

Wabanaki basket maker Jeremy Frey takes top honors at prestigious Native art show

By Emily Burnham
Bangor Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wabanaki artist and basket maker received his fourth overall Best in Class prize at last weekend’s Santa Fe Indian Market in New Mexico, the largest and most prestigious Indigenous art show in North America. Jeremy Frey, a Passamaquoddy basket maker, received the honor in the basketry category, for his...

