Environment

UAE Unlikely to Set Net-Zero Emissions Target Before COP26

By Verity Ratcliffe / Bloomberg
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Arab Emirates is unlikely to set a net-zero emissions target before the COP26 talks starting in October, dealing a potential blow to the climate event. While the country is considering such a goal, its extreme heat and dry conditions make reducing greenhouse gas emissions difficult because plenty of energy is needed for cooling and desalination, according to a senior Ministry of Climate Change and Environment official.

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change
Energy IndustryTechCrunch

44.01 secures $5M to turn billions of tons of carbon dioxide to stone

The process of mineralizing CO2 is well known among geologists and climate scientists. A naturally occurring stone called peridotite reacts with the gas and water to produce calcite, another common and harmless mineral. In fact this has occurred at enormous scales throughout history, as witnessed by large streaks of calcite piercing peridotite deposits.
IndustryDuluth News Tribune

National View: Mining must be ramped up to reach zero carbon emissions

As more and more nations pledge to achieve “net-zero economies” soon, the demand for rare earth minerals and other minerals is projected to skyrocket. If the free world wants to accomplish its green ambitions, without finding itself beholden to hostile foreign states, democratic countries need to ramp up their own domestic mining operations.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

China's new emissions trading has transformational potential

China’s national emissions trading scheme is set to start its operational phase later this year, marking the first national effort to price carbon as the world’s largest polluter. The initial design of the scheme shows limited ambition, but it provides a foundation that could be transformational. The scheme, which started...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Climate change has already arrived in UK, says Cop26 president

The president of the Cop26 summit Alok Sharma has said the UK is already experiencing the impact of climate change, as a group of Tory MPs shared their concerns about the cost of pursuing green policies.The government minister said he was shocked by recent photographs of the wildfires in Greece – but pointed to last month’s flash flooding in London as an example of extreme weather events in Britain.Mr Sharma told BBC’s Newscast podcast: “Unfortunately it’s not just Greece, we’re seeing around the world. And even in our country, right? In July when I was hosting a meeting of climate ministers...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Riding the ‘hydrogen wave’: A new fuel source for a shipping industry seeking lower emissions

Contributed by Austin Pierce, John Michael, and Kelly Rondinelli of Vinson & Elkins. Shipping keeps the world moving; but what moves the ships? As part of the increasing global push to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, significant attention has been paid to the energy and power sectors. However, pressure is also mounting to address emissions from various “hard-to-decarbonize” sectors, such as shipping. This pressure comes from a variety of sources. For example, in 2018, the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) adopted a goal of reducing greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions 50% below 2008 levels by 2050. Commensurate with the IMO’s goal, several financial institutions launched the Poseidon Principles, committing to reduce the emissions from their shipping finance portfolios.

