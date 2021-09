Two days after his brother’s death, NHL player Kevin Hayes, 29, honors his life-long friend with a collection of some of his favorite moments with Jimmy. Understandably, Hayes and the NHL community are reeling from the unexpected death of the fellow hockey player, taking the opportunity to celebrate the young sports star and his legacy. On Monday, news broke that Jimmy Hayes passed away at home in Ulster County, New York at the age of 31. While officials have not released his cause of death, police do not suspect any foul play or suspicious circumstances.