Aehr Test Systems Shares Increase Over 7% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) increased by over 7% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) – a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment – increased by over 7% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding positively to Aehr Test Systems announcing it has received purchase orders totaling $3 million from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPak Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to meet their increased production capacity needs for power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market.pulse2.com
