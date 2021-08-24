Aehr Test Systems Shares Increase Over 7% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Global high voltage cable market size was valued at $14.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. High voltage cables are used to transfer electricity from power plants to power grids, or directly to industries at a very high voltage. The market is driven by the industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. An increased number of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power plants, have also supplemented the high voltage cables market growth. One of the restraints associated with the HVC market is the volatile pricing of metals such as copper and aluminum.