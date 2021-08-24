Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee World Festival to Provide Bus Shuttles to Summerfest

By Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
Urban Milwaukee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI (August 24, 2021) – Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance, has secured a private operator to offer bus shuttle transportation to Summerfest, during the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021. The service will not run during the special Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 1, 8, and 15.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee County, WI
Traffic
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Music Festival#Bus Service#Mwf#Vectour Group Inc#The Summerfest Shuttle#College Avenue#Summerfest Com#Instagram#Summerfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy