Milwaukee World Festival to Provide Bus Shuttles to Summerfest
MILWAUKEE, WI (August 24, 2021) – Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance, has secured a private operator to offer bus shuttle transportation to Summerfest, during the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021. The service will not run during the special Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 1, 8, and 15.urbanmilwaukee.com
