Jeopardy: Mike Richards Apologizes to Staff in Virtual Meeting

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards may have said goodbye to his hosting duties on the beloved syndicated series, but don't expect him to vacate his EP role. Per Deadline, the show's staff attended a virtual meeting on Monday morning, and Richards reportedly apologized for his comments about female co-hosts, as well as remarks about Jews and Haitians.

