Forest County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of a half mile or less, will continue across the area this morning. The fog is expected to linger through sunrise before visibilities quickly improve. Motorists traveling across the region early this morning can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to turn on your low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

alerts.weather.gov

