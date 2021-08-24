Cancel
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mg8sI_0bbBSpFF00
  • MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares increased by 21.99% to $7.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $90.52. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock increased by 8.93% to $71.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock increased by 7.67% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $206.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 7.25% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $172.7 million.
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock moved upwards by 6.28% to $39.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares declined by 3.77% to $63.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $110.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) shares fell 2.63% to $20.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares declined by 2.44% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 1.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares decreased by 1.42% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.

