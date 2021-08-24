Dog the Bounty Hunter Speaks out After Daughters Reveal Wedding Snub
The drama surrounding Duane "Dog" Chapman's marriage to Francie Frane continues as he denies allegations from daughter Bonnie Chapman about why she was not invited to the upcoming wedding. After being accused of excluding the 22-year-old and her stepsister Cecily Chapman due to their social justice work with UnleashedTV, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star told TMZ all the allegations against him were "false."popculture.com
