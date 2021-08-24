Cancel
Relationships

Dog the Bounty Hunter Speaks out After Daughters Reveal Wedding Snub

By Anna Rumer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drama surrounding Duane "Dog" Chapman's marriage to Francie Frane continues as he denies allegations from daughter Bonnie Chapman about why she was not invited to the upcoming wedding. After being accused of excluding the 22-year-old and her stepsister Cecily Chapman due to their social justice work with UnleashedTV, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star told TMZ all the allegations against him were "false."

Beth Chapman
Posted by
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
nickiswift.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Serious Charges

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, in 2019 when she died of stage 2 throat cancer, according to People. After Beth died, Duane told the outlet that he would never marry again, explaining that the effort of becoming vulnerable with someone again wasn't worth it. "Not that I have, but you know, it's not worth it," he said. "I don't want to tell the whole story about my mom, my dad and my life and all that stuff again to a new person. Not yet."
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Claps Back at Sister Lyssa Defending Him Amid Family Feud

As the latest update in the Dog the Bounty Hunter's family drama, daughter Bonnie Chapman fires back at sister Lyssa Chapman over a post she made in support of her father amid several allegations Bonnie made against their dad. Lyssa attempted to show their father in a different light on Wednesday, sharing a photo of Duane "Dog" Chapman himself visibly tearing up while speaking with a fan on one of their visits taking Beth to the hospital for her throat surgery.
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Weighs in on Dad Duane's Wedding Plans

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are set to walk down the aisle next month, and their upcoming nuptials have the seal of approval from Chapman's daughter, "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, regardless of what fans think. More than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Chapman announced Tuesday that he and Frane are set to marry on Thursday, Sept. 2, a date that led to plenty of comments from fans of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cancels Wedding Amidst Feud With Famous Father, But That's Not Why The Wedding's Off

Over the last 20 years, fans have watched Dog the Bounty Hunter and his extensive family juggle both life and the pursuit of wanted criminals on TV. But things haven't been quite the same since Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in 2019 due to throat and lung cancer. Dog is now on his second engagement since that time, which evidently prompted a feud between him and one of his daughters. In the midst of their public disagreement, his daughter has actually cancelled her own wedding, but the feud isn't the reason for it.

