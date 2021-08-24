Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Delivers three runs in loss
Walker went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates. Walker had the rare feat of clearing the bases with a single in the fifth inning. He's currently maintaining a six-game hitting streak, during which he's driven in six runs. A pair of oblique injuries knocked the starch out of Walker the first two months of the season, and the 30-year-old first baseman hasn't done much since returning, posting a .679 OPS over the last two-and-a-half months. While the Diamondbacks haven't uttered the term "rebuild," the team is essentially looking at a makeover this offseason, and Walker's on the wrong side of 30.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0