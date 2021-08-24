No, never really liked that either.

I’m living with a gorgeous woman who I love, and we’re discussing trying to buy our flat from the landlord. When I asked a friend for mortgage advice, he visibly gave the impression that it was a bad idea to make that kind of commitment to her and it got me thinking. Me and her have had our ups and downs over the years we’ve been together, our fights mainly focusing on little things like the fact she never washes up; sleep (we have very different body clocks); her spending (I feel like she doesn’t respect money); and neediness (I have to ask for affection). Sometimes I’ve wondered if she really likes me. But when we make up she reassures me that she loves me, and that’s the most important thing. Our lease runs out at the end of the year, so that’s when we’re hoping to get a mortgage together. Except, I can’t get my friend’s look out of my head!