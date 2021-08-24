Cancel
Let's talk honestly about stress in the workplace

By Leslie Jones
benefitspro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elephant is in the room and it’s not going to simply disappear. As organizational leaders, we can no longer ignore our employees’ emotional wellbeing. Stress is real, folks, and it’s time to meet it head on — with compassion.

Mental Healthpurewow.com

What to Say to a Friend with Anxiety Instead of ‘Don't Stress,’ According to a Therapist

Let’s say your friend has anxiety and you don’t. Sure, you stress about little things from time to time, but we’re talking full-fledged, diagnosable anxiety disorders. If you don’t have anxiety, it can be tough to know how to respond when you see your friend struggling. It’s tempting to dismiss the situation and say something like, “It’s OK, there’s no need to be stressed,” but, as clinical psychologist Dr. Georgia Witkin, Head of Patient Services Development at Progyny, tells us, that’s not all that helpful.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How burnout affects Americans—and what they do to cope with it

Burnout rates have accelerated in recent decades because of modern-day lifestyle and stress. More than 50% of respondents experience some symptoms of burnout every month. Everyday responsibilities and lack of time for self-care are the largest causes for burnout. Burnout takes a mental toll with constant exhaustion, brain fog and...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Let’s talk it over… | Conscious Parenting Revolution

In the United States last year, we were just weeks away from a presidential election. The last few weeks, months, and even years have been fraught, politicized, and polarized. With everyone yelling over each other, there’s not a lot of listening going on. As I teach in the Guidance Approach...
Mental Healthphillyvoice.com

Fear of a return to ‘normal’ is real — here’s how to face it

The COVID-19 pandemic has been anxiety inducing for everyone. We’ve had to adapt to unfamiliar routines and worry about our health and the health of our loved ones. The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines may be the key to ending this pandemic. But ironically, the prospect of a gradual return to more normal life can cause anxiety as well.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Brilliant Sign That Your IQ Is High

The personality trait that is linked to higher intelligence. Being cooperative is a sign of high intelligence, recent research finds. More intelligent people tend to be cautious with their trust at first, then build it up with experience. People who are cooperative tend to be more helpful, believe in teamwork...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Missing Your Motivation? Here's Why

Maslow's theory of motivation suggests why we may sometimes feel unmotivated. A lack of motivation is often a result of other physical or emotional needs being ignored. Focusing on meeting other needs may help bring back motivation to achieve your goals. Do you ever find yourself staring at your to-do...
Iowa State Daily

Poyer: Let's talk new beginnings

Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk." I think life is full of new beginnings. Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly we get the chance to reinvent ourselves over and over again. That is a beautiful thing because at the end of the day you don’t have to be the same person, you can choose a different you.
Public HealthFast Company

How to update your résumé so it shows what you learned during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a renewed interest in the people behind the résumés. This is largely due to the fact that employers are focused on building and reaffirming a strong corporate culture. And choosing the right employees is a crucial part of this. Further as a result of the pandemic, employers are placing more focus on work-life balance, mental health, and well-being of their workers.
Mental HealthScience Focus

Psychology is in a crisis. But not the one you’re thinking of

The last few years have seen a lot of discussion about a ‘replication crisis’ or ‘credibility crisis’ in psychology. Various scientific findings, it seems, don’t appear to be repeatable when other scientists run exactly the same experiments. Most of the focus in this crisis is on how scientists behave: were...
Relationship AdviceKTEN.com

Why moving is so stressful

Originally Posted On: Why moving is so stressful – Movers Advisors. There are few things we do in life that are as stressful as moving. It seems no matter the reason we are moving, there is always a high level of stress. You get a great job in a terrific...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Katie McLaughlin: “Stop and think about how the situation makes you feel”

Stop and think about how the situation makes you feel. As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie McLaughlin. Katie is passionate about creating happier, healthier workplaces. In her business: McLaughlin Method, Katie leverages her decades of experience driving organizational change, transforming processes and training programs, and applying principles of adult behavior & performance to create people focused leaders and team cultures. Companies who work with Katie, learn from the benchmarks and successes of over 15 software companies that have coached and trained with her. Companies with positive workplace cultures see a boost in overall performance of the business and are resilient in the face of change. Katie believes that culture must be consistently reinforced and brought into all interactions at work. Through leadership development programs, executives and rising leaders learn how to inspire and motivate their diverse teams, plus make inclusion and engagement priorities in the team culture. Katie believes all trainings must develop real skills and go beyond theory so her sessions are highly interactive, employing theatre exercises and games to go deeper while cementing the learning.
Weight LossPosted by
SELF

Weight-Focused ‘Workplace Wellness’ Programs Drive Stigma and Inequity. Let’s Leave Them Behind

After over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic is moving into its next chapter. Industrialized nations like the United States and the United Kingdom have started reopening, and deals are being brokered to bring more vaccines to more developing nations. For many of us, this means a much-needed return to our friends, our families, our daily lives, and our workplaces. But returning to in-person work can also mean returning to coworkers who are newly self-conscious of their size. It may also mean returning to anxious diet talk and overt weight stigma.
Computersjetbrains.com

Webinar: Let’s Talk About You and GoLand

We invite you to join our live webinar Let’s Talk About You and GoLand. The event will take place on Thursday, September 9, at 1:00 PM CEST (7:00 AM EDT). Everyone wants to master their tool to become more effective and be in flow for as long as possible. So,...
Healthbenefitspro.com

Using DEI to cultivate workplace wellness and addiction awareness

For three decades, I have participated in, led, and taught workplace diversity initiatives. The evolution from diversity to diversity & inclusion (D&I) to diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) has been fascinating to witness. Tremendous strides have been made as DEI continues to open doors and create a healthier, happier and higher-performing workforce.
Family RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

Stressed about mom’s finances

DEAR ANNIE: Our family is like most families — dysfunctional. Our father worked two jobs most of his life to better himself for the good of his family. My mother was a spender, but my father controlled the money. When my father passed, my mother was finally free to live...

