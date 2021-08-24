Twin Vee PowerCats Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Raise's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.