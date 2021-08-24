The Very Good Food Company's New Butcher's Select Products Now Available Through Ecommerce
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - - August 24, 2021 - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its highly anticipated Butcher's Select product line through a limited release online at www.verygoodbutchers.com, with a retail rollout planned for North America later this fall. This marks VERY GOOD's entry into the gluten-free and soy-free market, strengthening the Company's position in the fast growing plant-based meat segment.
