The Very Good Food Company's New Butcher's Select Products Now Available Through Ecommerce

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") wishes to announce that it has received and the board has accepted the resignation of Michael Collins as a Director of the Company. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Collins for his valuable input and guidance over the past year and wish him all the best in his new endeavors.