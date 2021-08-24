Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Entheon Biomedical Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtc#Entheon Biomedical Corp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cse#Enbi#Fse#The Company#Dtc#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Awakn Life Sciences Announces DTC Eligibility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to treat Addiction, announces that it has received Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTC") eligibility.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces U.S. Approval of Monoclonal Antibody Patent

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a further patent application entitled MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO HUMAN FLT3/FLK2 RECEPTOR PROTEIN has been approved and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was issued on 31 August 2021 as Patent Number US 11,104,738. This follows the issuance of the patent METHOD OF ELIMINATING HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELLS/HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITORS (HSC/HP) IN A PATIENT USING BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES, as announced on 2 June 2021. Both patents represent a further important step in the development of the Company's suite of intellectual property (IP) and protection of its products candidates including CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sequana Medical announces H1 2021 results and provides business update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. alfapumpÂ® "“ Positive results from second interim analysis of POSEIDON pivotal study; awaiting FDA approval on POSEIDON pivotal study expansion. alfapumpÂ® "“ FDA regulatory submission now expected in mid-2023 due to worldwide supply shortage of electronic components;...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Appia Announces Appointment of Vice President, Exploration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to announce today that Mr. Nicolas Guest, has been appointed Vice President, Exploration of the Company with immediate effect. Nic joins the executive team of Appia after having served as Project Manager Alces Lake, the Company's active rare earths exploration program in northern Saskatchewan.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kuya Silver Initiates Option to Enter Silver Kings Joint Venture and Provides Project Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces that on September 1, 2021, the Company issued 671,141 common shares to First Cobalt Corp. ("FCC"), for the initial earn-in payment under an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in certain silver mineral exploration assets in Ontario (the "Initial Earn-In Payment").
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Acacia Pharma to Host Webinar with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss the Hospital User Experience with BarhemsysÂ® and ByfavoÂ®

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US "“ 2 September 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc ("Acacia Pharma", the "Group" or the "Company") (EURONEXT: ACPH), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webinar at 18:00hrs CEST / 12:00pm EDT on Thursday 30 September 2021 entitled "Hospital User Experience with BarhemsysÂ® and ByfavoÂ®."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GoviEx Appoints Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announces that it has appointed Isabel Vilela as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, effective immediately.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Victory Resources Announces Extension of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FSE:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ('Victory' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 886,667 previously issued warrants (the 'Warrants') for an additional 2 years. The Warrants were originally issued November 12, 2019, with an original expiry date of November 12, 2021. The 886,667 Warrants entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50. The exercise price of the Warrants remains unchanged.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 425 Longview Acquisition Filed by: Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. HeartFlow Announces Enrollment of First Three Patients in FUSION Trial. National Health Care Institute of the Netherlands-supported study to evaluate role of...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) Appoints Marc Lustig to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) announces the appointment of Mr. Marc Lustig to the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Marc, through his investment company L5 Capital Inc., owns 1,530,000 common shares of BriaCell, representing 10.0% of BriaCell's issued and outstanding common shares.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Millennial Announces Completion of Mailing of Information Circular Concerning Plan of Arrangement with Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") and Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (HK: 1772) (OTCQX: GNENF) ("Ganfeng") announced on July 16, 2021 that they had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated July 16, 2021 pursuant to which Ganfeng, through a British Columbia subsidiary, will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Millennial (each, a "Common Share") by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). On August 27, 2021, Millennial announced it had received an interim order of the British Columbia Supreme Court authorizing and approving various matters in connection with the Arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act including the holding of a special meeting (the "Meeting") to approve the Arrangement.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Tempus A$6.28M Placement - Closing TSXV Disclosure

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB: TMRFF) announces that pursuant to the closing of the recent A$6.28 million placement that was (see Tempus announcement of 19 August 2021)(the " Placement "), the Company has issued 24.99 million shares in the Placement and now has 124,966,613 shares on issue (see Tempus announcements regarding "Application for quotation of securities" [ASX Appendix 2A disclosure] and "Cleansing notice" of 27 August 2021).
Businessmyheraldreview.com

4Front Ventures Corp. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced that its executive team will participate in several upcoming conferences, hosting small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout each event:. Needham Cannabis Conference...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Commentary on Restated Q3 Financial Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated cannabis oil producer that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids, released restated Q3 financials today. Subsequent to the filing of the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company identified calculation and input errors which have been corrected in the amended and restated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The Company notes that the restatement has minimal bearing on the historical and ongoing operating performance of the Company.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Jaxon Commences Advanced IP Survey at Netalzul Mt & Engages Investor Relations Firm

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced an induced polarization (IP) surveying program, started on August 28, 2021, at the Netalzul Mt project on the Hazelton property, near Smithers, BC.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Cortus Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc.(TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) (the "Company", or "Cortus"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Financing") (see press release dated August 27, 2021) raising aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000.00 through the sale 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (each a "Unit").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Plurilock Renews DEFEND Contract with U.S. Financial Services Firm

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has secured a contract renewal with a leading U.S. financial services firm for its cutting-edge, high-margin continuous authentication DEFEND product via its Technology Division.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) CEO Steps Down; Names Kim Popovits as Interim CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced that effective immediately Brian Coe has stepped down as President, CEO and Director and will continue to work with the company as an advisor. The company also announced that Kim Popovits has been appointed as interim CEO and will lead the search efforts to hire the Company's next President and CEO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy