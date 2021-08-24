Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Orange Studio Poaches SND's Longtime Executive Charlotte Boucon to Head World Sales

By Elsa Keslassy
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoucon will be head of world sales for Orange Studio starting on Sept. 1 and will report to Kristina Zimmermann, managing director of the French studio. Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Tribeca Title 'Last Film Show' From Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE) Orange Studio Unveils First Still of 'Astronaute,' Boards...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Business
Orange, CT
Business
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Jalil Lespert
Person
Francesca Archibugi
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Pietro Marcello
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snd#Tv Network#Head World Sales#French#Tribeca Title#Orange Studio Unveils#Orange Studio#The Edhec Business School#Coda#Vp#Adef#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviescineuropa.org

Peter Greenaway’s long-gestating biopic Walking to Paris almost finished and ready to premiere

British auteur and painter Peter Greenaway is nearing completion on his follow-up project to 2015’s Eisenstein in Guanajuato. , the long-gestating biopic Walking to Paris. In the film, Greenaway focuses on the 18 months that 27-year-old sculptor Constantin Brancusi spent walking through Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany and Switzerland to the French capital, before becoming one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century. The movie, which has been in production since 2015, marks the 14th collaboration between Greenaway and producer Kees Kasander, of British firm Cinatura. Kasander confirmed to Cineuropa that they are nearing the film’s final cut, while grading and sound post-production are yet to be finished.
MoviesScreendaily

Telluride 2021 programme includes ‘King Richard’, ‘Belfast’ world premieres

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast are among the world premieres on the programme for the 48th Telluride Film Festival (September 2-6). The festival has confirmed a line-up of 80 films across features, shorts and retrospectives. Scroll down for the full Show programme. Warner Bros’ King Richard...
MoviesNewsTimes

Johnny Depp Donostia Award Defended by San Sebastian Festival Director

Among the critics were a group of Spanish women filmmakers who said they were “very surprised” that Depp is receiving the award. “This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘it doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Cristina Andreu, president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media had told the Associated Press.
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Hitchcockian Thriller 'Wife of a Spy'

"I called you here to tell you to be prepared." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for a Japanese thriller called Wife of a Spy, which initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival last year. The film won a Silver Lion award there for Best Director, given to prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who works non-stop making films – his latest was To the Ends of the Earth before this. Kurosawa's Wife of a Spy is described as a "riveting, gorgeously crafted, old-school Hitchockian thriller shot in stunning 8K." A Japanese merchant leaves his wife behind in order to travel to Manchuria just before the start of WWII, where he witnesses an act of barbarism. His subsequent actions cause misunderstanding, jealousy and legal problems for his wife. When she finally discovers his true intentions, she is torn between loyalty to her husband, the life they have built, and the country they call home. The film stars Yû Aoi, Issey Takahashi, and Masahiro Higashide. Reviews say the film is an "unflinching gaze at the horror of a world gone mad."
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' Zhang Ximou's 'One Second' Join San Sebastián Competition

Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will receive its European premiere at late September’s San Sebastian Festival. The biggest film event in the Spanish-speaking world will open with the anticipated “One Second” from China’s Xhang Yimou, which was dramatically pulled from competition at the 69th Berlin Film Festival.
MoviesSFGate

Marcia Nasatir, Film Executive Who Shattered Barriers for Women in Hollywood, Dies at 95

In a career of firsts, Nasatir worked for United Artists, Orion Pictures and Carson Productions, while producing the likes of “The Big Chill” and “Vertical Limit.” In 1974, she became the first female vice president of production at a major Hollywood studio when she was tapped for the job at U.A. It was a heady time to be at the studio, which had developed a reputation for backing edgy, filmmaker-friendly fare. In her post, Nasatir helped develop such movie classics as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Carrie,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Rocky.”
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy