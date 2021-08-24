Cancel
AppNeta Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

By AppNeta, Amazon
homenewshere.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates AppNeta as an AWS Partner that's been fully tested to help deliver a truly consistent hybrid experience. BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, a leader in actionable, 4-Dimensional network performance monitoring, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that AppNeta Performance Manager has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Comments / 0

