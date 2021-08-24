Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Receives Purchase Order for Multinational Defense Contractor
Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)(NASDAQ: SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems, today announces that it has received a $530,000 purchase order for a multinational defense contractor to supply its mobile Push-To-Talk (PTT) rugged handsets as well as its UV350 commercial vehicle devices. This contractor will now be offering Siyata devices to its customers as part of their overall PTT offering.
