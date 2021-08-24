Cancel
Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Announces Agreement with FDA on SPA for its Phase 3 Studies of Simufilam for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer's disease, announced today that it has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for both of its pivotal Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease.

