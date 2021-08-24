Starwood (STWD) Responds to Monmouth's (MNR) Rejection of its Higher, All-Cash Offer

Cancel
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("Starwood"), an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a leading global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today commented on the failure of the Board of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) ("Monmouth") to declare its offer of $19.20 net cash per share to be a "Superior Proposal" under the existing merger agreement with Equity Commonwealth ("EQC").

