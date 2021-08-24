Cancel
These 4 tech breakthroughs could help people live to 200 years old

By Sergey Young
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a unique time when for the first time in human history there is a real opportunity to extend our lives dramatically. Recent scientific discoveries and technological breakthroughs that soon will translate into affordable and accessible life-extending “tools” will let us break the sound barrier of the current known record of 122 years. I am talking about breakthroughs in genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, healthcare hardware, and health data.

