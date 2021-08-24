NV5 Global (NVEE) Acquires Sage Renewable Energy Consulting

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. MicroSilicon’s latest generation of paramagnetic sensing combined with real-time dielectric impedance measurements has been nominated for the “New Horizons” Award at World Oil’s 2021 annual ceremony in Houston, TX. For over 20 years, World Oil has recognized and honored the upstream energy industry’s leading innovators and innovations. Each year, over 300 companies from over 20 countries make submissions. The New Horizon’s award is designed for those companies with a game-changing product, technology or idea that will redefine the industry’s thinking. The winner of the award symbolizes how the industry will operate in the future and serves as a guidepost to the next generation of leadership entering today’s upstream energy sector. MicroSilicon’s Quantum-RF Vision earned its place in this historic record of innovation thanks to its new technology that enables an operator reduce operating costs and improve production by monitoring dynamic changes of well fluid chemistry as the fluid exits the wellhead and enters surface production systems, with particular application to carbon capture and reinjection for enhanced oil recovery.