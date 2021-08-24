Cancel
Energy Industry

NV5 Global (NVEE) Acquires Sage Renewable Energy Consulting

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Sage Renewable Energy Consulting, Inc. (Sage), a leader in comprehensive sustainable energy planning and project management services. Sage operates nationwide and expands NV5's growing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) service portfolio. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

