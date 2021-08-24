Should your gap wedge match your irons? – GolfWRXers discuss

In the previous article of Short Game University, we discussed how to hit a basic wedge shot covering three very important fundamentals. I promised you in the next article we’d discuss the second steps of how to hit wedges, which involves controlling your distances and how to control your trajectory. We’ll assume that you have the first part down and you can hit solid, straight, consistent wedges so now it’s time to move on. But if you cannot hit the ball solid each time then you will find that the next two items will be much harder to master. Lastly, we’ll also assume for the sake of our article that each time you hit a wedge shot, the face is clean, dry, and the grooves are not filled with hardened dirt or sand.
