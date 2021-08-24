Cancel
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (08/24/21): ‘Circle K’ Miura heads

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.

GolfGolfWRX

Titleist launches Pro V1 Left Dot in latest limited-run CPO offering

Launching today on Titleist.com, Titleist’s Pro V1 Left Dot is the Fairhaven-based company’s latest instance of a Custom Performance Option (CPO) coming to retail — albeit in an extremely limited fashion. While Titleist acknowledges the hype surrounding a “tour only” product coming to retail means a lightning-quick sellout, moving golf...
GolfGolfWRX

Wallacea98

Not sure on my angle of attack but my swing speed is 85 with a 7. I recently got fitted and I was fitted with TaylorMade P770 irons with KBS Max 85 stiff shafts. During the fitting the fitter only had me try 1 or 2 shafts once I found what head worked best for me. I have been hesitant to order my clubs because I believe the shaft I was recommended is too light for me. When testing all of my mishits were near the heel of the club, I’m not sure if this could be related to the weight or the kick point of that shaft. I know most people will say to stick with the shaft that the fitter recommended, but I would have felt more comfortable if I was offered more shaft options to try instead of just 1 or 2. I’ve been looking at shafts and have looked at the KBS $ Taper and KBS C Taper shafts. If anyone could let me know what shaft they think would work best for me, it doesn’t have to be one of these to options, I would appreciate it. I would like a shaft with mid to high launch and spin and a shaft weight around 100-115 grams.
GolfGolfWRX

Rasmus Højgaard winning WITB: 2021 European Masters

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (15 degrees) Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60) We share your golf passion. You can follow GolfWRX on Twitter @GolfWRX, Facebook and Instagram. Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (August) By. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra...
GolfGolfWRX

Dave Portnoy WITB (Champion vs. Champion)

According to a source at TaylorMade, this is what El Pres will have in the bag for his September 7 showdown with Brooks Koepka at Liberty National. Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (10.5 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S. 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (13 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue. Irons:...
GolfGolfWRX

Photos from the 2021 Tour Championship

GolfWRX is live on the ground at the Tour Championship at East Lake for the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. We braved the soggy early-week weather to gather four general galleries as well as shots of some cool new shaft offerings and some Odyssey/Toulon putters. See what GolfWRXers...
GolfGolfWRX

Clark: Beware of trying random swing suggestions!

There is value in every instruction book; it just depends who is reading it- John Jacobs. Every swing tip you read or see or listen to, very likely has merit. Very few are wrong, and none are necessarily right. There is value in every one and there is harm in every one. Knowing which ones or which parts of them are relevant can be your key to a more effective golf swing.
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (August)

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X (45.5 inches) 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX (43 inches) 3-wood: Cobra King SpeedZone Tour (14.5 degrees @13.5) Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX (41 inches)
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Golf Club: Wasteland Review

I’m not a golfer, but if we ever did abandon Earth, only to return to it for a leisurely round or two, I’d consider becoming one. That’s basically the premise of Demagog Studio’s Golf Club: Wasteland; with Earth abandoned by humans due to it becoming inhospitable, it’s now little more than an outlandish golf course for the ultra-rich. You’re one of them, and so with your space suit on, your jet pack powered up and your clubs in hand, Earth is now your playground.
GolfGolfWRX

Short Game University: How to hit wedges 201

In the previous article of Short Game University, we discussed how to hit a basic wedge shot covering three very important fundamentals. I promised you in the next article we’d discuss the second steps of how to hit wedges, which involves controlling your distances and how to control your trajectory. We’ll assume that you have the first part down and you can hit solid, straight, consistent wedges so now it’s time to move on. But if you cannot hit the ball solid each time then you will find that the next two items will be much harder to master. Lastly, we’ll also assume for the sake of our article that each time you hit a wedge shot, the face is clean, dry, and the grooves are not filled with hardened dirt or sand.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’ Star Troy Broussard Single-Handedly Pries Giant Gator’s Jaws Open in Wild Pic Ahead of Hunting Season

“10 more days till the bodies hit the floor!” Swamp People‘s Troy Broussard is ready for gator season with his intense photo prying a giant. Hoo boy, Swamp People fans, it’s almost gator season! And none know it better than T-Roy Broussard. He’s proving it Wednesday with his latest post showing off an immense past harvest. With plenty of “Good luck!” comments from fans on Instagram, Troy is no doubt ready to roll.
GolfGolfWRX

Tiger Woods’ famous Scotty Cameron Newport sells for eye-popping sum

Just two weeks after Tiger’s famous Scotty Cameron putter hit the open market, it has officially sold for a mind-boggling sum of $393,300. The 2002 Scotty Cameron Newport II was the back-up putter for the 15-time major champion, and it is currently believed to be the new record holder of the most expensive golf club ever solid.
LifestyleGolfWRX

WOTW: Patrick Cantlay’s Rolex Datejust 41 Rolesor Fluted Black

Patrick Cantlay participated in one of the most amazing playoffs in recent memory. He and Bryson went 6 extra holes before Cantlay birdied the 18th hole for the win. It was a hard fought battle in the Maryland heat and Patrick then put on what looked like a Rolex Datejust 41 in steel and black during the trophy ceremony.

