Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

CNBC road test: The U.S. EV charging network isn't ready for your family road trip, let alone the expected wave of new cars

By Brian Sullivan, @SullyCNBC, Harriet Taylor, @Harri8t
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the U.S. is the charging infrastructure. Finding a charger wasn't a problem in California, it was the time it takes to get a full charge. It takes about 10 minutes to fill your car with a tank of gas but about...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Electric Cars#Infrastructure#Weather#Cnbc#Ev#The Department Of Energy#Volvo#Ac#Plugshare#Audi#Etron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsArs Technica

This teardrop trailer could be perfect for electric vehicle camping

I'm a big believer in taking electric vehicles camping. But charging infrastructure in the US is still patchy enough that a week in the wilderness might induce too much range anxiety to be practical. That's particularly true if your idea of camping involves a trailer rather than a tent; nothing saps an EV's range quite like towing.
CarsTelegraph

How long will an electric car’s battery last?

Ask any electric car maker how long the main drive battery will last and the loudest sound you’ll hear is the shuffling of feet. No one wants to answer the question, yet it’s crucial data for consumers, for the EV market as a whole, for the Government’s electrification strategy and for the environment.
Gas Pricefinance-commerce.com

Electric car prices still too high for most people

SAN DIEGO — Robert Teglia bought a Tesla Model 3 sedan even though he knew it cost more than many luxury cars. He didn’t particularly care that it might be better than the others for the environment. Teglia, a commercial real estate appraiser in San Diego, tallied the costs of...
CarsMonroe Evening News

All charged up: The electric car in our future

President Joe Biden has made it clear his administration is going to make sure we’re all driving electric vehicles within the next decade or so. Articles in prominent media gush on about the “excitement” and “overwhelming” experience of going out and buying an electric vehicle! Adding to the thrill is the deep satisfaction you will derive from saving the planet, since the largest source of hydrocarbon emissions in the U.S. is the piston engine. No more! Also, electrics, although they may seem more expensive, really aren’t. There are tax subsidies and utility grants and such which enables you to make your exciting planet-saving purchase partially on someone else’s dime.
torquenews.com

Electric Vehicle Charging Is a Confusing Mess For New EV Owners

As electric vehicle adoption ramps up, what is becoming clear is that charging is a mess on all levels to those starting out new to EVs. As electric vehicle fever hits more and more Americans, shoppers are shelling out five-figure dealer markups over MSRP to take home the newest and “best” electric vehicles. We’ve seen $30K markups on RAV4 Primes. EV shoppers are also suffering through untold troubles to take home their new beauty. Social media is filled with frustrated early adopters' posts who ordered their exact color, trim, and package combination six months ago only to find that the vehicle that arrives at the dealer is not what they chose. Chevy Bolt EUV owners are discovering that two of the model’s top features, Super Cruise and its multi-function mobile charger, are not being delivered due to semiconductor chip shortages. All of these frustrations pale in comparison to the hassles of charging to the uninitiated.
CarsTelegraph

Battery fire fears threaten electric car revolution

Mass recalls of electric cars due to the danger of battery fires in some models risk deterring motorists from making the switch, experts have warned. David Bailey, an automotive industry expert at Birmingham University, sounded the alarm after General Motors recalled the Chevrolet Bolt in the US for the third time in less than a year.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

More Than Half of Norway’s Vehicles in 2020 Were EVs

EVs are on their way to replacing gas-powered vehicles in the U.S. Mainstream carmakers like Volkswagen are pledging to replace their entire line with EVs shortly. Elsewhere, Tesla is banking on providing nothing but EVs and opening up its charging network to other automakers’ EVs. The move is intended to beef up the already growing network in the next few years. Tesla is even considering adding fast-food restaurants to their charging network. However, even with all this innovation, the U.S. is lagging behind the rest of the world. For instance, more than 50% of all vehicles in Norway are EVs. In the U.S., that number is only rated at 2.5%.
CarsGood News Network

German Company Makes Concrete to Charge Electric Vehicles From Roads With 95% Efficiency and Low Cost

Indiana could be the first state in the Union to have a wireless charging road that tops up your electric vehicle as you drive along it. As the 21st century rolls on, we’ve all had those one or two moments where we see some new technology and the pace of innovation really comes home to roost in our heads, normally with some recollection of Star Wars or Star Trek.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Electric Cars in 2021 According to U.S. News

While most electric vehicles (EVs) aren’t the most expensive new cars on the market today, buying a used electric car can be a great way to save a few bucks when shopping for your next car. But how do you choose the best used electric car? Well, U.S. News & World Reports’ top five picks for the best used electric cars in 2021 make for an excellent place to start.
CarsTechRadar

How to find electric car charging points near you

Finding a public charging point is a bit like finding a petrol station, but a little harder as there are fewer around. Numbers are increasing though. In the USA, there are around 41,400 points, according to the Department of Energy, and fewer than 5,000 of those are fast chargers. With...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The 2022 Kia Niro EV Is Here

Kia refreshed all three of its electrified Niro crossover this week. It started with the plain-old hybrid Niro, then the plug-in EV and finally we have the new 2022 Kia Niro EV. Like the other two, the Niro EV just gets a gentle once over for the new year, as it was introduced in 2020.
CarsPosted by
GreenMatters

Range Anxiety: How EV Drivers Can Avoid Running Out of Power

Recently I took my first road trip in an EV and TBH, I won't shut up about it — on behalf of Chevrolet, I drove a 2022 Bolt EUV from Boston, Mass. to New Hampshire's White Mountains, which made for a seriously fun experience. While I wasn't initially familiar with many of the functions like regenerative braking or Super Cruise, I also hadn't previously been familiar with the phrase "range anxiety," which was tossed back and forth between the reps from the company and guests in the auto biz.
Carsjacksonprogress-argus.com

How to road trip in an electric car

Seasoned travelers know that few things match the excitement of taking to the open road. Whether you’re heading off for parts unknown or following a carefully planned itinerary, a road trip promises to be a unique experience. Drivers can up the uniqueness ante even further by taking an electric car...

Comments / 0

Community Policy