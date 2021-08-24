Cancel
Annapolis, MD

St. John's Annapolis Welcomes New Bon Appétit Chef

 9 days ago

That's how incoming St. John's Annapolis Bon Appétit chef Michael Berard describes the culinary experiences Johnnies can look forward to during the upcoming academic term, as Berard takes over as executive chef. In addition to nutrient-dense food—"to keep all cylinders firing!"—and the pan-Asian flavors that Berard is personally fond of, "you can expect some tried and true recipes, but also ones that I'll develop throughout the year," he explains. "Healthy and vibrant flavors from all over the globe."

