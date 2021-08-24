Review | “an album drenched in stylization that never engulfs the heart of the matter” Chvrches – Screen Violence
Screen Violence is an album drenched in stylization that never engulfs the heart of the matter. Isolation, trauma and fear all populate the undercurrent as Chvrches fourth offering finds the perfect balance between mood, meaning and melody. Traversing a time when communication is viewed via an artificial prism, Chvrches deconstruct the perceptions, expectations and effects of life behind a screen.thelastmixedtape.com
