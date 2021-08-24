Review | “an album drenched in stylization that never engulfs the heart of the matter” Chvrches – Screen Violence

One does have to smirk a little that a band as iconoclastic as Deafheaven should be able to aggravate to such a degree by doing something different. Dismissed by black metal at large for being hipsters with a pink album cover (2013’s Sunbather), and catching grief from sections of their own fanbase for the moments of unashamed ​’90s Brit indie on 2018’s excellent Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, a lesson should have been learned by now that the San Francisco quintet aren’t any kind of band but Deafheaven, and to expect otherwise is folly.