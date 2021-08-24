Cancel
Lifestyle

At Home in the Woods: a brief lifespan

By James Alger
The Pilot-Independent
 8 days ago

One of your first experiences as you settle into the woods for a few hours is sheer pleasure. There is no other way to describe it. There are the first moments before anything begins to “happen.” You haven’t yet seen that small fleecy cloud begin to drift eastward. You haven’t heard the first tapping of a woodpecker. You haven’t even yet begun to realize the sound of the soft soughing of the breeze.

