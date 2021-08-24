Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CT

Orange Studio Poaches SND's Longtime Executive Charlotte Boucon to Head World Sales

By Elsa Keslassy
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoucon will be head of world sales for Orange Studio starting on Sept. 1 and will report to Kristina Zimmermann, managing director of the French studio. Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Tribeca Title 'Last Film Show' From Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE) Orange Studio Unveils First Still of 'Astronaute,' Boards...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Business
Orange, CT
Business
City
Orange, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Jalil Lespert
Person
Francesca Archibugi
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Pietro Marcello
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snd#Tv Network#Head World Sales#French#Tribeca Title#Orange Studio Unveils#Orange Studio#The Edhec Business School#Coda#Vp#Adef#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes 'Belfast,' 'King Richard' and 'Spencer'

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
MoviesNew Haven Register

'White Noise' Producer Uri Singer Nabs Rights to Vladimir Nabokov's 'Invitation to a Beheading' (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer has been carving out a niche for himself by developing literary classics into potential films. He recently obtained the rights to Kurt Vonnegut’s “Hocus Pocus” and Don DeLillo’s “The Silence.” He is also producing another DeLillo adaptation “White Noise,” which is currently filming with Noah Baumbach directing Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Singer is also producing “The King of Oil,” set at Universal, with John Krasinski’s Sunday Night, with Matt Damon attached to play the lead role based on the book “The King of Oil” by Daniel Amman, adapted by Joe Shrapnel and Anne Waterhouse.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Venice Showers 'Parallel Mothers' With 5-Minute Standing Ovation, as Penelope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar Wear Masks for Entire Movie

At least that became protocol during the festival’s opening night movie, “Parallel Mothers,” on Wednesday night in Italy. Le Pacte Boards Venice-Bound 'Out of Sync,' 'Inferno Rosso' (EXCLUSIVE) Director Pedro Almodóvar and his muse Penelope Cruz didn’t so much as touch their face coverings during an enthusiastic five-minute standing ovation...
Washington, CTNew Haven Register

Review: In 'Worth,' weighing the personal losses of 9/11

“What is life worth?” asks Washington lawyer Kenneth J. Feinberg (Michael Keaton) in the opening scenes of the based-on-a-true-story drama “Worth,” while writing the question on a blackboard for a room full of law school students. To Feinberg, it's not a trick question or a moral one. It's a calculation....
MoviesNew Haven Register

Paolo Sorrentino on Maradona, Fellini, and Getting Personal in 'The Hand of God'

When Paolo Sorrentino was 16 he lost his parents in an accident involving the heating system in a mountain house where he always used to go to with them. But that weekend he didn’t go, because he wanted to watch his idol Diego Maradona and S.S.C Napoli play a soccer match in Tuscany. And that saved him. Having recently turned 50 amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Oscar-winning director of “The Great Beauty” decided he was “old enough” to tackle his autobiography. So after 20 years he returned to his native Naples to shoot “The Hand of God.”
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Neo-Noir Art World Thriller 'American Night' Trailer with Rhys Meyers

"My father promised it to me and I want it back, because it's mine." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an over-the-top neo-noir thriller titled American Night, from Italian filmmaker Alessio Della Valle (The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway). This is arriving in October and almost looks like direct-to-video schlock, but it might be fun enough to see on the big screen. How's this for a plot? A neo-noir set in the New York City's corrupt contemporary art world where the art dealer John Kaplan and the ruthless head of New York's mafia, Michael Rubino, fight for money, art, power and love. Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, and Jeremy Piven as a "stuntman and wannabe ninja." The film also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Paz Vega, Michael Madsen, and Marco Leonardi. The art world is getting crazier & crazier these days, so it's amusing to see something as wild as this in that space.
Moviescineuropa.org

Peter Greenaway’s long-gestating biopic Walking to Paris almost finished and ready to premiere

British auteur and painter Peter Greenaway is nearing completion on his follow-up project to 2015’s Eisenstein in Guanajuato. , the long-gestating biopic Walking to Paris. In the film, Greenaway focuses on the 18 months that 27-year-old sculptor Constantin Brancusi spent walking through Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany and Switzerland to the French capital, before becoming one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century. The movie, which has been in production since 2015, marks the 14th collaboration between Greenaway and producer Kees Kasander, of British firm Cinatura. Kasander confirmed to Cineuropa that they are nearing the film’s final cut, while grading and sound post-production are yet to be finished.
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Hitchcockian Thriller 'Wife of a Spy'

"I called you here to tell you to be prepared." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for a Japanese thriller called Wife of a Spy, which initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival last year. The film won a Silver Lion award there for Best Director, given to prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who works non-stop making films – his latest was To the Ends of the Earth before this. Kurosawa's Wife of a Spy is described as a "riveting, gorgeously crafted, old-school Hitchockian thriller shot in stunning 8K." A Japanese merchant leaves his wife behind in order to travel to Manchuria just before the start of WWII, where he witnesses an act of barbarism. His subsequent actions cause misunderstanding, jealousy and legal problems for his wife. When she finally discovers his true intentions, she is torn between loyalty to her husband, the life they have built, and the country they call home. The film stars Yû Aoi, Issey Takahashi, and Masahiro Higashide. Reviews say the film is an "unflinching gaze at the horror of a world gone mad."
MoviesNew Haven Register

Cynthia Erivo to Star in 1970s London Drama 'Steel'

Emmy nominee Cynthia Erivo will star in and executive produce “Steel,” a 1970s drama set in London about a fiercely ambitious arms dealer, for MRC Television and Civic Center Media. Per the logline, Erivo (“Genius: Aretha Franklin,” “The Outsider”), will play protagonist Madeline Crowe, a self-made woman who seizes control...
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' Zhang Ximou's 'One Second' Join San Sebastián Competition

Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will receive its European premiere at late September’s San Sebastian Festival. The biggest film event in the Spanish-speaking world will open with the anticipated “One Second” from China’s Xhang Yimou, which was dramatically pulled from competition at the 69th Berlin Film Festival.
MoviesSFGate

'The Cathedral': First Look at Brian D'Arcy James and Monica Barbaro (EXCLUSIVE)

Starring Monica Barbaro and Brian D’Arcy James, the film was selected for the Biennale College Cinema 2020-2021 program, the development workshop created by the Venice Biennale for emerging filmmakers to produce micro-budget feature-length films. More from Variety. Semi-autobiographical in scope, the film focuses on Jesse, the only child of Richard...
MoviesVariety

Johnny Depp Donostia Award Defended by San Sebastian Festival Director

The San Sebastian Film Festival has come out swinging against those who criticized it for bestowing its highest honor, the Donostia Award, to controversial actor Johnny Depp. Among the critics were a group of Spanish women filmmakers who said they were “very surprised” that Depp is receiving the award. “This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘it doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Cristina Andreu, president of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media had told the Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy