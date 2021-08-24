Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

German SPD ahead of conservatives a month before election, poll shows

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySbMs_0bbBNINZ00
A car passes near an election poster showing Olaf Scholz, German Minister of Finance and top candidate of the The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), who holds a letter for postal voting in Hanover, Germany August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have pulled ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for the first time in 15 years, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday, just a month before the country's federal election.

Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Merkel's imminent departure has heightened divisions over the direction of the party.

Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been falling steadily in recent weeks.

The SPD was up 2 percentage points compared to a week ago on 23%, while the CDU/CSU slipped a point to 22% and the Greens are down a point at 18%, according to the Forsa poll for RTL/NTV.

Forsa said this was the first time that the SPD had been ahead of the CDU/CSU since October 2006, with the latest rating for Merkel's party at its lowest level since the polling institute was set up in 1984.

Some conservatives have blamed the drop in support on the bloc's candidate for chancellor, CDU chairman Armin Laschet, whose ratings have tumbled since he was caught on camera laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods.

Support for Laschet fell again in the Forsa poll, while it rose for the SPD's candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

Health Minister Jens Spahn, a close Laschet ally, has ruled out suggestions that replacing Laschet with a more popular candidate, such as Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, was the only way to secure a comfortable victory. read more

The CDU, which got just under 33% of the vote in the last election in 2017, currently govern in coalition with the SPD.

The most recent polls mean that the only possible coalitions would need three parties to work together rather than the current two, potentially making negotiations more protracted.

The Forsa poll has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The poll about party preferences was conducted on Aug. 17-23 among 2,504 people, while the poll ranking the leaders was conducted on Aug. 18-20 among 1,532 people.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Election#Opinion Poll#Social Democrats#Christian Democrats#Bavarian#Spd#Greens#Rtl#Ntv#The Cdu Csu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Related
Europemymixfm.com

Merkel takes aim at SPD’s Scholz over far-left coalition option

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the possibility that Social Democrat Olaf Scholz could try to form a coalition with the far-left Linke party after a Sept. 26 national election was one “huge difference” between them. Scholz has consciously aped Merkel’s style during campaigning and a...
ElectionsPosted by
newschain

Angela Merkel’s would-be heir’s problems mount after first TV debate

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s struggling would-be heir hit back at suggestions that a centre-left rival is better qualified for the job after a televised debate four weeks ahead of Germany’s election failed to give him a clear breakthrough. Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate from Mrs Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc, insisted that...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Merkel's would-be heir seeks rebound after election debate

Chancellor Angela Merkel s struggling would-be heir on Monday hit back at suggestions that a center-left rival is better qualified for the job after a televised debate failed to give him a clear breakthrough.Armin Laschet, the chancellor candidate from Merkel's center-right Union bloc, insisted that he was “not at all” frustrated by a poll following Sunday night's debate. It showed most viewers picking center-left Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the winner of the event, followed by environmentalist Green contender Annalena Baerbock and then Laschet. The mass-circulation Bild daily's front page proclaimed it a “clear victory for Scholz on TV”...
World985theriver.com

SPD candidate Scholz won televised election campaign debate – poll

BERLIN (Reuters) – Social Democrat Olaf Scholz won a televised debate on Sunday between the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after Germany’s federal election on Sept. 26, a survey by pollster Forsa showed. The snap poll showed 36% of voters polled believed Scholz won, ahead of...
ElectionsRebel Yell

Poll: SPD climbs to 24% – three points ahead of Union | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Four weeks before the federal elections, another poll sees the SPD with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz as the most powerful force. Social Democrats gain two percentage points in “Sunday trend” for “Bild am Sonntag” compared to the previous week. With 24%, they are now well ahead of...
Electionskdal610.com

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide

BERLIN (Reuters) – The campaign over who will replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday after a new opinion poll showed the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel’s conservatives. Support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24%, their highest...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Wind industry calls for action ahead of German election

European and national wind industry groups have called for the next German government to make wind a top priority again after the federal election next month and address project permitting and repowering challenges. Germany is set to elect a new parliament on 26 September, coinciding with the end of Angela...
WorldShropshire Star

Japan’s prime minister’s ally loses mayoral poll ahead of general elections

Premier Yoshihide Suga admitted the result was ‘unfortunate’. A close ally of Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga was defeated in a high-profile mayoral election in Yokohama, Mr Suga’s home turf, in a sharp setback for the already unpopular leader ahead of general elections later this year. Opposition-backed scientist Takeharu Yamanaka...

Comments / 0

Community Policy