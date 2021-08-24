Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Aug. 24: Keeping families whole

Register-Guard
 8 days ago

With terrifyingly high temps and another horrendous fire season upon us, Oregon must face some hard truths. First, we need a general moratorium on all public lands logging. The entire permitting process for public lands logging should be revised to emphasize fire resilience and biodiversity protection. And the cynical scavenging for board feet disguised as “hazard tree removal” and “salvage logging” must end immediately. It’s a disgrace.

www.registerguard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Defazio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvage Logging#Oregonians#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Related
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Saturday, Aug. 21: Perspective on the EWEB construction

A common refrain by those opposed to the Eugene Water & Electric Board’s south Eugene project is climate change. That is where we agree. If/when Eugene has a catastrophic event like an earthquake and a dam fails, wildfire that spreads through the South Hills or an environmental spill on the McKenzie River, I would rather have two reservoirs of water than 2 acres of trees.
PoliticsAustin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Keep Austin clean, safe and attractive

Re: Aug. 16 article, "Austin police ballot measure could cost $119 million per year and force cuts to city services, leaders say." Budgeting more for police may be costly, but we want to make Austin safer. We are warned of cuts in other services and higher taxes to compensate for more crime prevention.
Lane County, ORRegister-Guard

Opinion: The perils of cutting public out of post-fire forest decisions

Ever since 2020’s wildfires cooled, we’ve been taking calls from community members alarmed at the amount of burned forest being carted away by log trucks. Much of what folks saw early on was so-called “salvage” clear-cutting on private lands. Oregon’s notoriously weak Forest Practices Act makes challenging this rampant destruction nearly impossible. Reform is in the works.
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

DeFazio talks COVID-19, transportation, climate change on visit to Roseburg

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, wasn’t pulling any punches as he talked with The News-Review Monday about COVID-19, transportation and climate change. Sitting at a picnic table at Stewart Park, DeFazio said federal help is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard. The American Rescue Plan relief package has spent billions of dollars in Oregon, too. But ultimately, there’s only so much the federal government can do.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Letters to the editor for Monday, Aug. 30: Diplomas and the delta variant

Robert Tully got the new high school graduation requirement law wrong. He failed to do his homework (Letters, Aug. 23). The new law "prohibits State Board of Education from requiring for high school diploma that student show proficiency in any academic content area if student successfully completed credit requirements” and “directs Department of Education to review state requirements for high school diploma and to make recommendations related to requirements.”
California StateKMJ

All California National Forests Temporarily Closed for Public Safety

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The USDA Forest Service has temporarily closed all California National Forests for public safety. In a release, the Forest Service said it’s to “better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis.”. The Forest Service said it’s intended to limit the number...
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Aug. 17 Grayson County commissioner's court meeting

Sitting in the recent Grayson County Commissioners Court session I was dumbfounded by a statement of one member of the court. It occurred after remarks made during the public comment portion of the meeting where one constituent admonished the Commissioners to consider their appeals to have a Texas Historical Marker placed on the Grayson Courthouse lawn which would record the events of 9 May 1930 (when the courthouse was burned down, a man was lynched, and the Sherman black business district was destroyed).
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

House Speaker Tina Kotek announces run for Oregon governor

House Speaker Tina Kotek will be a candidate for Oregon's next governor. In an announcement Wednesday, the Portland Democrat said she is seeking the state's top elected position to help Oregon overcome its present challenges and provide a future of "opportunity and justice." “Oregonians are living through a devastating pandemic,...
Utah Stateksl.com

Many Utah fire restrictions lifted ahead of Labor Day but experts still urge caution

As a result of recent rain and cooler temperatures, a slew of fire restrictions on state and federally managed lands across Utah may be lifted ahead of Labor Day. (Shutterstock) — MOAB — As a result of recent rain and cooler temperatures, a slew of fire restrictions on state and federally managed lands across southeast Utah are slated to be rescinded just ahead of the final holiday weekend of the summer.
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
IndustryPosted by
News Talk 1490

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Hundreds of elk soon to swarm mountain town in Colorado

Mark your calendars – one of the most stunning natural phenomena that occurs in Colorado is roughly one month away. Each fall, hundreds of elk descend on Estes Park – a mountain town outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. Their arrival coincides with their rut season, a time of the...
Lincoln County, NMRuidoso News

Local leaders react to New Mexico Gov. mask and vaccine mandates

On Tuesday New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reinstated indoor mask requirements and implemented stricter vaccine mandates for some workers – local leaders gave their opinions regarding the latest public health order. The New Mexico Department of Health lists Lincoln County as a high transmission county, reporting 188 Covid-19 cases...

Comments / 0

Community Policy