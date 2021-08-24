Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Aug. 24: Keeping families whole
With terrifyingly high temps and another horrendous fire season upon us, Oregon must face some hard truths. First, we need a general moratorium on all public lands logging. The entire permitting process for public lands logging should be revised to emphasize fire resilience and biodiversity protection. And the cynical scavenging for board feet disguised as “hazard tree removal” and “salvage logging” must end immediately. It’s a disgrace.www.registerguard.com
