Malaysia launches vaccine certificate verification app

New York is doing it, and so is San Francisco. Now Samsung is joining in. Across the US and the rest of the world, companies, apps and municipalities are making it easier to digitally store and display your COVID-19 vaccination card. As the delta plus variant continues to spread, cities and businesses are doubling down on COVID-19 safety protocols. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot, many establishments are making it a requirement. You may need to show proof of vaccination for entry into gyms, restaurants, bars and more. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.