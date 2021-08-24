Cancel
Malaysia launches vaccine certificate verification app

By Adam Ang
Healthcare IT News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Malaysian government has introduced a new mobile app that checks the authenticity of digital health certificates. Based on information from the Apple App store, the Vaccine Certificate Verifier app can authenticate both printed and digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates stored in the MySejahtera contact tracing app. It supports certificates issued by Singapore and the European Union as well. The app is available for download in Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.

