Peloton's lower-end treadmill is finally going on sale after addressing safety issues

In May, after a series of accidents linked to multiple injuries and one death, Peloton announced recalls for its Tread Plus treadmill and a redesigned version of the Peloton Tread. The more serious incidents involved the Tread Plus, which remains on the shelf. However, the new Tread has since received tweaks to keep the screen from loosening and falling off. Now Peloton says the $2,495 Tread will go on sale across the US, Canada, and the UK starting on August 30th.