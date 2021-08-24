Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

I Don’t Need a Good Reason to Cry

By Katie Grant
goodmenproject.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing I ever did was cry. When I first opened my mouth. When my skin was first brushed with air. When I first felt touch as the doctor’s gloved hands pull me out of my mother’s womb. I cried. Didn’t you?. I cried when I was hungry and...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look And Learn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Healtharcamax.com

Is crying good for you?

It’s safe to say that 2020 gave us more than enough to cry about. Yet even prior to last year, it seems that we were crying fairly often. Researchers note that, on average, American women cry 3.5 times each month, while American men cry about 1.9 times each month. These figures may take some of us by surprise, especially as our society has often looked at crying — particularly by men — as a sign of weakness and lack of emotional stamina.
KidsPosted by
Beach Radio

I Need Your Help…I Don’t Know How To Protect My Kid Anymore

Lots of us got our older kids vaccinated for COVID before going back to school and there is some comfort in that. Now my concern is focused on my 11 year old little one. She is not eligible for the vaccine and it's time to go back to school for the first time in a year and a half. All we have are masks to protect our little ones against the variant and I just realized I have no idea what I'm doing.
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! We Eloped During COVID With My Mom’s Blessing. Now She’s Mad She “Wasn’t Invited.”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Last spring, my wedding was canceled because COVID hit about a month before the celebration. We were devastated, but we did what we had to do. Later that summer, we decided to go ahead and sign the marriage certificate when we found out one of our friends was ordained. Since both our families would have to get on a plane, and our parents are at high risk, we decided to only invite a few friends in our “bubble” and have our immediate families FaceTime. At that time, both my parents were very supportive. My Dad even suggested we elope, since at that point in time we had no idea how long the lockdown would last. The wedding happened at our house. We said vows, the license was signed, and then we had some food. I didn’t even wear my wedding dress. Since then, my Mom has started making passive comments like “If I had been invited to your wedding …” and it’s been brought to my attention that she’s twisting the narrative to make herself look like the victim and telling people “I wasn’t even invited to my own daughter’s wedding.” I’ve talked to her about it, and explained that it was a tough situation and we didn’t invite our parents because we didn’t want them to get sick or die. She will say she totally understands, but then she’ll tell someone else in my extended family the same story. How can I get her to stop this? It’s hurtful and it is making me look bad.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

A Mother Doesn’t Always Know Best

It seems like a reassuring thing to say to a new mother. It’s an empowering statement, “you’ll know best”. We are fed the idea that we will just feel it if something is off. We are given the go-ahead to trust in our gut, even if we hadn’t been trusted with it before.
Kidscharlottestar.com

What to do when your child is sad?

Wondering what to do whenever your child is sad or depressed? Knowing when and how to cheer up your little one is very important for parents, particularly in today's times. Of course, you can keep your little one happy by encouraging participation in fun activities for kids, especially things that they love. Yellow Class offers a plethora of fun activities online for little ones that you can take a closer look at, in this regard. You can cook them their favorite dishes sometimes, allow them more playtime and so on. However, overall happiness aside, there may be particular times when your child feels sad and lost.
RelationshipsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

You don’t have to say goodbye

Quite a few parents are experiencing a transition with their “almost” adult children. Whether those kids are going off to college or getting their first apartment, emotions are running hot. My best advice to anyone experiencing an altered or empty nest is this: denial. It works. Truly. When my son...
Kidsmomjunction.com

Things You Should Never Forbid Your Child From Doing

As parents, we tend to make a lot of decisions for our children, keeping their best interests in mind. We tend to put limitations on the things they do and say, controlling them in certain areas, in an attempt to teach them right from wrong. We also want to keep them safe. While all of that is understandable, there may be times when you might be unintentionally doing more harm than good by forbidding your little one from doing certain things. Parents need to give their children the benefit of the doubt and the freedom to do certain things without you breathing down their necks. We’ve listed a bunch of things you should never forbid your child from doing, so if you’re guilty of any, now’s the time to turn things around!
KidsADDitude

“Q: Why Can’t My 10-Year-Old Remember to Make His Bed?”

Q: “My 10-year-old seems disorganized and lazy. He just can’t seem to do things on his own without reminders or one-on-one help. I know all the tricks I’m supposed to be doing to help him, but what I want to know is if this is him behaving badly or part of his ADHD. He’s 10! He should be able to make his bed without me telling him to!” —MMRMom.
KidsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Kids Don’t Like School

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. As a child and young adult, I hated the drudgery of school. I don’t remember ever looking forward to a day of class, from kindergarten until I dropped out of college after my first year. Leaving felt like a pardon from the governor.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
Mental Healthtalesbuzz.com

Matthew Mindler had anxiety for years before suicide: mom

Former child star Matthew Mindler suffered from “crippling anxiety” — but appeared to be enjoying his first days at college before his suicide, according to his mother, who said her “heart is crushed.”. Monica Mindler told TMZ that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he started...
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Community Policy