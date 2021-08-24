Cancel
Setters preview: Get set for Illini volleyball season

By Enji Erdenekhuyag
Daily Illini
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois has a trio of setters this season: graduate student Kylie Bruder, redshirt junior Diana Brown and freshman Brooke Mosher. Following last year’s shortened season, Bruder decided to opt in to the NCAA’s eligibility extension and play for a fifth year. Considering her performance throughout the seasons, Bruder’s return is a strong suit for the Illini. The Florida native saw action in all 18 matches and 71 sets last year and ranked second on the team for most assists, logging in 134.

