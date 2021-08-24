Cancel
Campbell County, WY

CCH weathering staff and supply struggles as COVID-19 cases climb

Gillette News Record
 9 days ago

The recent increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Campbell County and Wyoming concerns Campbell County Health about what’s to come. The organization is bracing for what could be another busy fall in response to an increase in COVID-19 community rates and hospitalizations paired with a shortage of certain supplies and staffing, said Misty Robertson, CCH chief nursing officer, whose last day with CCH was Friday.

