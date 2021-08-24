Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden's 'team of sycophants' enabled his Afghanistan disaster

Gillette News Record
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON — In 2014, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., took to the Senate floor to deliver a blistering speech opposing Antony Blinken’s nomination as deputy secretary of state. Noting his years working for then-Vice President Joe Biden, McCain declared that Blinken was “not only unqualified” but also would be “dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving our country.”

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is squashing rumors that President Joe Biden will be impeached over his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. At an event in Pikeville, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon, McConnell said, “There isn’t going to be any impeachment” of Biden following the chaotic exit, according to a CBS affiliate livestream of the event.
POTUSWashington Times

Trump calls for Biden apology, Pentagon brass to resign over Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded his successor apologize for the disastrous U.S. exit from Afghanistan. He said that President Biden handed the Taliban “a country on a silver platter.”. “I think the best thing he can do is apologize to the American people and apologize to the world,”...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz's office 'wouldn't help' Texans stranded in Afghanistan, says Rep. Joaquin Castro

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday accused U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of refusing to help Texas families stuck in Afghanistan. “I got several calls to my office from Texas families saying your office wouldn’t help them get families out of Afghanistan so they were calling a Texas congressman instead,” the San Antonio Democrat wrote in a tweet responding to Cruz.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Trey Gowdy: President Biden Wanted To Wait To Kill Osama Bin Laden But Was In A Hurry To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Trey Gowdy tells Brian Kilmeade he is stunned at how President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels this is not how Super Powers conduct themselves by leaving Americans and Allies behind. Gowdy does not understand why the President was stuck on withdrawing by August 31. Gowdy said President Biden wanted to wait to kill Osama bin Laden but his pants were on fire in terms of getting out of Afghanistan. Gowdy also addressed the republicans who couldn’t wait to get out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels it is important for them to explain how they would have done it in a less feckless manner.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

McConnell says impeachment of Biden is ‘not going to happen’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he’s confident about the GOP’s position in next year’s midterms — but dismissed the notion that President Joe Biden might be impeached after America’s much-maligned withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Look, there isn’t going to be any impeachment,” the Kentucky Republican told a home-state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden may have ended America’s longest war - but he’s handed lots of ammunition to his Republican enemies

Joe Biden often gets emotional when he speaks.When he speaks about the military, or about his son Beau, or about other things that matter to him dearly, he gets particularly animated.On Tuesday, a day after Biden oversaw the final evacuation of US troops and civilians from Afghanistan and in doing so turned the page of two decades of history, he defended his actions.His speech from the White House, that nudged past 25 minutes, was his most impassioned defence yet, not only of the decision to bring those troops home, but of the manner in which he did so.“I was not...
Del Rio, TXthenewirmonews.com

Congressman Joe Wilson: Biden Should Resign

Congressman Joe Wilson has issued the following statement calling on Joe Biden and other administration officials to resign after putting American families at risk:. “American families are more at risk of a terrorist attack than ever before. August 31, 2021 is a day of infamy. The Biden administration’s unconditional surrender in Afghanistan has put the US back to where we were before September 11, 2001, susceptible to murderous attacks. Between this crisis and the crisis at the southern border, which I gruesomely saw this past weekend in Del Rio, Texas, this administration has consistently undermined the defense of American families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy