Welcome to the 393rd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The battle between Epic Games (Fortnite) and Google raged on this week. New court documents revealed that Google told Epic Games not to do the whole sideloading thing. Google went on to say that sideloading was a bad experiencing, literally using the words “awful” and “abysmal”. Google also floated the idea of buying part of Epic Games. This, of course, doesn’t make Google look great in the courtroom. Hit the link to view more details.