An event on Saturday will include an opportunity for Ottumwa middle and high school students to paint a mural. The mural painting activity is part of the Pride Block Party, hosted by Ottumwa Pride, on Saturday, August 28 from 3-11 p.m. in Canteen Alley. The "You Belong" mural painting is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. The mural will be painted on a 4 x 8 foot plywood board and will be interactive. Community members will be able to use it as a photo background. Kolby Streeby, an OHS youth counselor and sponsor of OHS's Fellowship of the Rainbow, sees this as a great way to involve students in a community project.