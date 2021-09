Kent Turnbull won’t be greeted as a judge this week for the first time in more than two decades. “People are going to being saying, ‘Hey, Kent,’ again. It might be weird for them but I’m fine with it,” said the retiring Turnbull, who has served in the county courts in the 11th Judicial District since 1999. “‘Kent’ might be weird for them to say, but I actually think there might be a couple other names for me that come up along the way too. But I’m prepared for that.”