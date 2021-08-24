Ohio State Football: Four biggest things to watch for in 2021
Ohio State Buckeyes football, Ohio State University, Jimmy Ryan, BCS National Championship Game, Alabama. Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on a run in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Xxx Osu20sugar Kwr 38 Jpg Usa La.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0