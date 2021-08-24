Trust but verify what your kids read

Literacy is defined as the ability to read and write. It is the foundation of any child’s education. Reading and writing are a part of everyday life in so many different facets, which is why getting children to embrace the wonders the written word opens up to them is so important. From preschool to second grade, young readers concentrate on learning to read. In third grade, the switch from learning to read to reading to learn takes place. This can often be a tough transition for kids, but not if their literacy foundation is strong. The goal of parents and teachers is to instill in kids a lifelong love of reading. Strong reading skills often translate into solid writing skills and a vivid imagination. So, how can you get your children to enjoy reading even if they struggle? These literacy games for kids are an enjoyable way to show children how much fun reading can be.