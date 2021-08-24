Cancel
Trust but verify what your kids read

Gillette News Record
 9 days ago

I love the library. I’m sure the staff there are doing their best to serve all patrons, regardless of race, sex, religion, and political belief, to the best of their ability. But. We are human. We suffer from the same temptations that every human does. There is no special “librarian...

Kids
Society
Relationships
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
KidsThe Day

All kids lie: How to handle it, and when you should worry

When my daughter's teacher asked to speak with me this past school year, I didn't bat an eye. I figured she wanted to discuss some aspect of my 10-year-old's distance learning. Instead, I was surprised to learn that my daughter had missed several quizzes. When I confronted her, she blithely claimed that her teacher must have been mistaken.
Kidsloudounnow.com

McNerney: Your Kids Are Listening

Right now, it is especially important that we remember that our kids are listening to us. Children’s biggest influence is their parents, and how we deal with day-to-day life has a major impact on their emotions and how they deal with adversity. Although it pains me to say it, this...
Kidsnewfolks.com

8 literacy games for kids that will encourage them to read

Literacy is defined as the ability to read and write. It is the foundation of any child’s education. Reading and writing are a part of everyday life in so many different facets, which is why getting children to embrace the wonders the written word opens up to them is so important. From preschool to second grade, young readers concentrate on learning to read. In third grade, the switch from learning to read to reading to learn takes place. This can often be a tough transition for kids, but not if their literacy foundation is strong. The goal of parents and teachers is to instill in kids a lifelong love of reading. Strong reading skills often translate into solid writing skills and a vivid imagination. So, how can you get your children to enjoy reading even if they struggle? These literacy games for kids are an enjoyable way to show children how much fun reading can be.
Relationshipsmomtastic.com

The Condition Of Your House Does Not Determine Your Worth As A Parent

Who knew that the way you cleaned your home, as a parent, was up for debate? I for one didn’t realize that when I became a mother, so many people had an opinion regarding how your home should look. I have to say that I was lucky that while I was raising my first son, that Pinterest wasn’t a thing. Let alone Instagram. I had enough struggles on my shoulders that I couldn’t imagine what it would have felt like being told my house (or my parenting for that matter) wasn’t worthy because of how it looked.
Kidsnationalgeographic.com

Your kids might now be socially awkward—and they’re not alone

Third-grade teacher Samantha Thompson was on recess duty when she heard screams. Alarmed, she scanned the playground for the source of the distress till she found the boy. When she asked why he was screaming, the kid shrugged and replied, “I don’t know.”. In her first weeks back to school...
Kidsromper.com

12 Things You Should Just Let Your Toddler Do

Being a parent to a toddler can be an incredibly negative experience. Not negative in the sense that it sucks (though sometimes it does; we really don’t know how they have that much energy at 5:30 in the morning), but negative in the sense that you're always saying "no." And this is necessary. Sometimes, we become so used to “no” being necessary that we just fling it out without thinking. But, every now and then, the answer is “yes.” There are things you should just let your toddler do... this isn’t always easy.
Kidsahealthiermichigan.org

Simple Tips for Getting Your Kids Reading Ready for School

The back-to-school countdown has begun. If yours is like most households, you’ve got a list of school supplies, clothes, backpacks and gym shoes to get ready before your children’s first day. But many parents may also be wondering how to get their kids mentally prepared for a new school year, especially if you feel like there may have been a “summer slump” in their learning. Honing their reading skills is one of the easiest ways to get them prepared. We’ve got some simple tips for getting your kids reading-ready for the classroom.
Kidsmomjunction.com

26 House Rules For Kids And Tips To Help Them Follow

Every home has its own rules that are necessary for a stress-free atmosphere at home. They clearly state your expectations, and following them makes everyone’s life easier at home. House rules need not be complicated, and you need not enforce them strictly. However, following these rules on most days can...
Family Relationshipsphilosophynews.com

Do you think genetically stupid people should not have kids since the kids will

Children Ethics Read another response about Children, EthicsShare Do you think genetically stupid people should not have kids since the kids will also be like that and having a child would just be adding misery to it's life since it would never be able to be successful or achieve anything. S/he would spend all their life being inferior to other and it would just be a lifetime of pain.
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

Parents to young adults should remember, less is more

It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
RecipesHuffingtonPost

What To Do If Your Kid Is A 'Whiteatarian' Who Eats Only White Food

It was parents’ weekend at my freshman daughter’s college, and we were treating her to dinner at an off-campus bistro. The waitress arrived, and she gave her order: “I’ll have the baked salmon with a side of sauteed spinach, please.”. I dropped my menu, my jaw and the mistaken notion...
KidsBerkeleyan Online

A Different Way to Respond When Kids Do Something Wrong

In January 1995, Tariq Khamisa was 20 years old. Tony Hicks was 14. Khamisa, a college student, was working his shift delivering pizza the night Hicks’s gang tried to rob him. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, when the gang leader handed Hicks a gun and told him to shoot, he did. Khamisa died. Hicks was tried as an adult and ultimately received a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Kidsdistrictchronicles.com

How to prepare your kids for starting school & what NOT to do

DROPPING your kids off at school for the first time is a hard day for any parent – but being prepared can make the whole thing easier. Kirsty Ketley is a mum-of-two, Parent Consultant and Early Years/parenting expert, with over 20 years experience working with families. 2. Worried about your...
KidsPosted by
TIME

Kids Are Getting the Wrong Message About Happiness. Here's What You Need to Tell Them

When we ask parents what they want for their kids’ futures, most answer: “I want them to be happy.” But if you ask most kids what they think their parents want for their future, the answer is usually something like “To get into a good college.” It seems like a disconnect, but it’s not. Many parents we meet in the course of our work with kids believe that acceptance to a good college will lead to a good job, financial security, and happiness ad infinitum. Their kids come to believe this, too. The problem is that we tend to be very poor predictors of what actually makes us happy.

